Authorities investigating "active threat" at hotel in Beverly Hills

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Beverly Hills police are "investigating an active threat" in the area of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. Thursday morning.

The Beverly Hills Police Department responded around 11:15 a.m.

Both Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards are closed to traffic. 

No other details are immediately available. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

February 1, 2024 / 11:24 AM PST

