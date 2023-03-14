Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Hacienda Heights

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Hacienda Heights on Monday. 

According to a press release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were sent to the scene of a reported shooting at around 5:35 p.m. 

Upon arrival at the location, in the 1400 block of Hinnen Avenue, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Deputies did not provide any information on either a motive or a suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:09 PM

