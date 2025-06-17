Narcotics suspect surrenders after lengthy pursuit from San Bernardino to Santa Clarita Valley

A narcotics suspect surrendered to police following a lengthy pursuit that spanned from San Bernardino County until the Newhall Pass in the Santa Clarita area on Tuesday.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department initiated the pursuit and remained behind the suspect until they handed it over to California Highway Patrol officers somewhere in the San Fernando Valley, they told CBS News Los Angeles.

Exact details behind why the pursuit began remain unclear, but at around 10:10 p.m. the suspect, who was driving an older model red pickup truck, pulled over on the side of the road and surrendered.

SkyCal was overhead as the suspect was put in handcuffs and taken into custody. There was a small line of traffic that had already began to grow by the time authorities removed the truck from the road.

The suspect has not yet been identified.