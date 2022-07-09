Watch CBS News
Authorities find ATV involved in fatal hit-and-run in Apple Valley

By CBSLA Staff

The California Highway Patrol has located the ATV it believes was involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Apple Valley this past weekend that ultimately killed two children.

CHP announced on Friday that officers recovered a 2021, Polaris RZR at a residence in Apple Valley on Thursday night. 

However, no arrests have been made yet related to this tragic homicide. 

The suspect driving the ATV struck and killed 12-year-old Jacob Martinez and fatally injured 11-year-old Christina Bird on Saturday night. 

The two children were close friends. 

Bird was taken off life support on Wednesday at Loma Linda Children's Hospital after doctors pronounced her brain dead. 

Her family members said their final goodbyes to Bird before deciding to take her off life support. 

First published on July 8, 2022 / 5:31 PM

