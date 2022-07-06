Boy killed, girl hospitalized after ATV hit-and-run crash

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a 12-year-old boy, killing him Saturday. An 11-year-old girl is also in the hospital as a result of the crash, fighting for her life.

According to the CHP, the children were riding a 2019 TaoTao all-terrain vehicle around 9 p.m. on Stoddard Wells Road in Apple Valley when they were struck by a person driving an orange side-by-side utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, traveling eastbound on the road.

Authorities received a call for two unconscious children. The 12-year-old boy, Jacob, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 11-year-old girl, Christina, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital and later flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center for medical treatment.

"I'm sorry Jacob and Tina," said Felicia Nunez, Christina's mother, on Tuesday through tears. "We need justice for them."

Felicia will learn Wednesday if the little girl has any chance of surviving.

The driver of the UTV fled the scene, according to investigators.

"We have no idea what happened and why someone would do that," said Ernie Nunez, the victim's uncle. "And just leave children on the side of the road, smashed and trampled."

An extensive search was conducted by the CHP and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department but the suspect or suspects remain at large.

Further investigation into evidence found on scene of the collision led investigators to believe the suspect vehicle may have been a 2021 Razor Turbo S or S4 in a Velocity Orange Madness coloration.

The California Highway Patrol is requesting the public's assistance. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.