Authorities chasing armed suspect in speeding, stolen vehicle

Authorities are chasing a stolen vehicle speeding along Los Angeles County's major freeways. Deputies believe the suspect is armed with a ghost gun.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department began the pursuit near Rancho Cucamonga at about 6:40 p.m. and proceeded west into the San Gabriel Valley. The suspect continued to speed through the westbound I-10 Freeway, consistently reaching over 100 mph before taking a detour onto the I-605 North.

After a brief amount of time on the highway he switched directions and started driving on the I-605 southbound.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when the driver started speeding along the CA-60 westbound before exiting into Southwest San Gabriel Valley, near Montebello and Monterey Park.

At around 7:50 p.m., the suspect, who had been driving through South Gate-East Los Angeles surface streets for around 10 minutes, suddenly turned into the parking lot of a Target store on Whittier Boulevard before again speeding away from pursuing officers.

CHP officers laid a spike strip on Whittier Boulevard near Leonard Avenue, but the suspect successfully avoided the attempt.

The suspect stopped on the corner of East Fernfield Drive and Fulton Avenue in Monterey Park.