LA County deputies chase stolen car through San Gabriel Valley

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The driver recklessly tried to evade deputies, speeding through red lights and nearly crashing into a bus.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department started the pursuit but gave it up after it entered the CA-60 near East Los Angeles.

The driver exited the freeway and continued to drive erratically on surface streets. He inexplicably exited the car a few times before running around a building. For some reason, the suspect raised his hands, in what seemed to be an attempt to surrender but realized that there were no deputies around him.

After realizing this, the driver jumped back into the car and drove away right as deputies arrived.

He continued to drive away but pulled over and surrendered at the intersection of North Maple and West Victoria Avenues in Montebello.