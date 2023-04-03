Authorities chase suspect in stolen LASD cruiser
Authorities are chasing a suspect driving a stolen Los Angeles Sheriff's Department police cruiser Monday afternoon.
The pursuit was reported around 1:30 p.m. in an incorporated area in LA County called West Rancho Dominguez and now the chase is in Carson.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Authorities are in pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen police cruiser in Los Angeles County Monday afternoon.
