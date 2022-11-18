Watch CBS News
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. 

Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. 

They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.

There was no known motive for the shooting.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

