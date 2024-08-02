Attorney says his client is "remorseful" after video shows him slapping autistic boy

Man who slapped autistic boy at a bus stop "remorseful" for his actions, attorney says

The attorney representing the man seen slapping an autistic boy at a Pacoima bus stop expressed his client's remorse after the arraignment for the misdemeanor case.

"He's extremely saddened and remorseful about the incident," attorney James Blatt said. "Had he had knowledge that this young boy was autistic or had some disability, he would have never approached him."

Blatt represents Scott Sakajian, who was caught on camera slapping 10-year-old Alfred Morales on July 9 after the child grabbed the hood ornament on his Mercedes-Benz. Morales' uncle Arturo Sanchez said the Sakajian made a U-turn and smacked the kid despite the family apologizing and saying Morales had autism.

"My client obviously should not have touched him under any circumstance," Blatt said. "My client has an acceptance of responsibility."

Sakajian did not appear at his arraignment because of threats, according to his attorney.

"He has his reasons, I guess," Morales family attorney Antonio Villegas said. "I surely would have shown my face, if I had committed such a heinous act against a defenseless, homeless, autistic child. The more he delays this, the longer the public will judge him outside of this court."

After the video circulated on social media, people started to rally behind the family, raising tens of thousands of dollars through an online fundraiser. With the donations, the family moved into a motel room while a local car dealership repaired their broken-down truck.

"I was taken aback and appalled at the situation, the slap, and to find out they are homeless," said Dan Theroux, the general manager of Airport Marina Ford. "I saw it's a Ford product and thought we could reach out and help them in some way, shape or form."