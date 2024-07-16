Man who slapped autistic boy at bus stop faces misdemeanor charges

The Los Angeles City Attorney filed misdemeanor charges against the man caught on video slapping an autistic boy at a bus stop a few weeks ago.

In the video, Scott Sakajian slaps 10-year-old Alfred Morales after the boy touches the emblem on the front of his Mercedes-Benz while crossing the street with his sister.

"The guy did a u-turn and returned back to smack Alfred, sadly," said Arturo Sanchez, uncle of the two children. "They were telling, yelling, 'You know that he has autism.'"

After the video circulated through social media many in Pacoima used their feelings of shock and outrage to support Morales' family, who was homeless. They raised tens of thousands of dollars through an online fundraiser, using the money to bring donations and food to the family. The Good Samaritans also moved the Morales' into a motel room and paid for a tow truck to get the family's truck repaired.

"I was taken aback and appalled at the situation, the slap, and to find out they are homeless," said Dan Theroux, the general manager of Airport Marina Ford. "I saw it's a Ford product and thought we could reach out and help them in some way, shape or form."

Alfred's father Miguel says that he's overwhelmed by the support, but still sad about what happened to his son. He's hopeful that once his truck is repaired, he can get back to his passion of cooking.

On top of that, they're hopeful that their publicity will bring a greater understanding and appreciation for children living with autism.

"I think no child should've gone through what he went through, Sanchez said. "Alfred is a voice for a lot of autism kids."