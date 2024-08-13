Attempted burglars crash car into Arleta smoke shop, only to be met by owner

Burglars crash car through front of Arleta smoke shop, where they're met by the owner

A group of burglars were met with a surprise early Tuesday morning when they attempted to steal from an Arleta smoke shop.

It all went down at around midnight at Coco Tobacco, located in the 12400 block of Osborne Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was then that the group used a car to smash through the entrance of the store before running inside, where they were met by the shop's owner who was more than ready to defend his business.

Surveillance footage shows the moments that the owner and another man fought back against one of the suspects, hurling a mop bucket at him before he turned heel and ran from the store.

Responding officers arrived shortly after the crash and took two of the suspects into custody, one of which required hospitalization for injuries suffered when they rammed the building.

Two other suspects were able to run from the area and remain outstanding.

It's unclear if they group took anything from the store.