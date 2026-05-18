Athletics' J.T. Ginn loses no-hitter to Angels in 9th inning, Neto's walk-off homer wins it for Halos

Adam Frazier singled leading off the ninth inning for the first hit against Athletics starter J.T. Ginn, and Zach Neto followed with a two-run homer that gave the Los Angeles Angels a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Neto drove a 2-0 sinker 413 feet to center field, stunning Ginn and the A's while snapping a six-game losing streak for the Angels. It was their third walk-off win this season.

Ginn (2-2) struck out 10 and issued one walk on 105 pitches. He also hit Neto with a pitch in the sixth.

The right-hander was perfect through 4 1/3 innings and came within three outs of the first major league no-hitter since Shota Imanaga combined with two Chicago Cubs relievers for a 12-0 win over Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, 2024.

Lawrence Butler had a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth that drove in Zack Gelof for the first run of the game, but the Angels rallied to win despite getting outhit 7-2.

Walbert Ureña tossed six scoreless innings for the Angels, allowing four hits and striking out four. Ryan Zeferjahn gave up the first run of the game and walked the bases loaded, but Chase Silseth (1-0) worked out of the jam by getting slugger Nick Kurtz to ground into a game-ending double play.

Kurtz's fifth-inning double extended his on-base streak to 41 games, tying Eddie Joost (1949) for the sixth-longest in A's history. Kurtz is also tied with Kyle Schwarber last year for the longest in the big leagues across the past four seasons.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (3-2, 5.80 ERA) faces Angels LHP Reid Detmers (1-4, 4.38) in the second game of the four-game series Tuesday.