At least 3 hospitalized after pursuit crash in South Los Angeles
Ambulances rushed at least three people to the hospital after a pursuit suspect crashed in South Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm what the suspect was wanted for but did say it was a very brief chase.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened at Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street in Florence, a neighborhood in South Los Angeles.
The victims of the crash are in an unknown condition.
