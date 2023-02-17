Watch CBS News
At least 3 hospitalized after pursuit crash in South Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Ambulances rushed at least three people to the hospital after a pursuit suspect crashed in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm what the suspect was wanted for but did say it was a very brief chase. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the collision happened at Gage Avenue and San Pedro Street in Florence, a neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

The victims of the crash are in an unknown condition.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 8:44 PM

