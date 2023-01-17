At least 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 101 Freeway near Calabasas

Major crash blocks both ways of 101 Freeway in Calabasas

A multi-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway resulted in the death of at least one person and blocked both ways of the major freeway.

The crash happened at about 9:10 p.m. and involved a total of three vehicles, one of which jumped the center divider and landed on its roof.

One person suffered minor injuries. At least two people were trapped and needed to be extricated.

Three lanes of the eastbound side and two lanes of the westbound side of the 101 Freeway are closed at this time.

According to the California Highway Patrol, this will be a hard closure that may last for several hours.

Earlier today, another crash on the 101 Freeway left a toddler in grave condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.