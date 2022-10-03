Watch CBS News
Assault with deadly weapon suspect barricades in La Puente

Suspect barricades inside La Puente home; wanted for assault with a deadly weapon
Suspect barricades inside La Puente home; wanted for assault with a deadly weapon 01:15

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff.

The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street, near Fickewith Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

It was not immediately made clear what type of building the man was barricaded in.

The department's Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team is expected to make contact with the man to try to peacefully resolve the situation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

