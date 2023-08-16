Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis offer Santa Barbara beach house for a one-night stay

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are offering their Santa Barbara County oceanfront oasis for a family getaway, one night only.

Starting Wednesday, August 16 at 10 a.m., through Airbnb, families of four can request a one-night stay for Saturday, August 19, with the cost listed as $0. In celebration of this joint effort, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Thorn.

The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, where Kutcher says to Kunis as she sits next to him, that he has a really dumb idea.

"I have a really dumb idea, it's dumber than my moustache ... I think we should have complete strangers come stay with us at the beach… it's so nice here," said Kutcher.

The two-bedroom, quaint beach house is said to be the celebrity couple's home away from home. It's listed on the rental site as steps from the beach with views of the Santa Ynez mountains.

"We'll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach," the couple wrote on the Airbnb site.

"Plus, we'll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Santa Barbara home patio. Airbnb