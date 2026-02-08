LA County firefighter hospitalized after crews battle fire at vacant building in Artesia

A Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighter was hospitalized as crews battled a fire that gutted a vacant building in Artesia on Sunday night.

The blaze was reported a little before 5:50 p.m. at a one-story commercial building in the 19000 block of Pioneer Boulevard, according to firefighters.

More than 60 firefighters were called to assist with the incident, and department officials said that one firefighter was hospitalized for an unknown reason. Their condition was not immediately known.

The fire was declared a Second Alarm incident as they continued to attack from an offensive front, firefighters said.

With SkyCal overhead, it appeared that there were at least six aerial apparatuses being used by LACoFD crews.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.