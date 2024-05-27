Arsonist sets fire to several cars in Chinatown
Authorities are investigating a string of car fires that happened over the weekend in Chinatown, which they believe could be the work of a possible arsonist.
Firefighters were sent to the 700 block of N. Bunker Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Sunday after learning of multiple car fires in the area, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.
They arrived to find two cars that were still on fire, part of the five that were damaged by flames.
Arson investigators were called to the scene because of the "multiple fire starting locations," firefighters said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.