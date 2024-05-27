Watch CBS News
Local News

Arsonist sets fire to several cars in Chinatown

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Arsonist torches several cars in Chinatown over weekend
Arsonist torches several cars in Chinatown over weekend 00:20

Authorities are investigating a string of car fires that happened over the weekend in Chinatown, which they believe could be the work of a possible arsonist. 

screenshot-2024-05-27-at-6-31-17-pm.png
One of the several vehicles damaged by flames in Chinatown early Monday morning.  KCAL News

Firefighters were sent to the 700 block of N. Bunker Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Sunday after learning of multiple car fires in the area, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials. 

They arrived to find two cars that were still on fire, part of the five that were damaged by flames. 

Arson investigators were called to the scene because of the "multiple fire starting locations," firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 7:12 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.