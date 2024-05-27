Arsonist sets fire to several cars in Chinatown

Arsonist torches several cars in Chinatown over weekend

Arsonist torches several cars in Chinatown over weekend

Arsonist torches several cars in Chinatown over weekend

Authorities are investigating a string of car fires that happened over the weekend in Chinatown, which they believe could be the work of a possible arsonist.

One of the several vehicles damaged by flames in Chinatown early Monday morning. KCAL News

Firefighters were sent to the 700 block of N. Bunker Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Sunday after learning of multiple car fires in the area, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

They arrived to find two cars that were still on fire, part of the five that were damaged by flames.

Arson investigators were called to the scene because of the "multiple fire starting locations," firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.