Arson suspect in custody following fire at Sun Valley apartment complex
An arson suspect has been taken into custody following a fire at an apartment building in Sun Valley, police said.
The fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in the 7200 block of N. Vineland Avenue just after 7:10 a.m. Sunday.
Firefighters said one unit was damaged. No injuries were reported.
An investigation was underway.
