Arson suspect in custody following fire at Sun Valley apartment complex

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An arson suspect has been taken into custody following a fire at an apartment building in Sun Valley, police said. 

The fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in the 7200 block of N. Vineland Avenue just after 7:10 a.m. Sunday. 

Firefighters said one unit was damaged. No injuries were reported. 

An investigation was underway. 

First published on December 24, 2023 / 10:41 AM PST

