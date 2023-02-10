Watch CBS News
Arson suspect arrested in Menifee for allegedly starting fire at Target

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly started a fire at a Target store located in Menifee, causing millions of dollars worth of damage to the business in January. 

According to a report from Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department, the initial fire broke out on Jan. 22 at around 7:30 a.m. Crews responded to the scene of the Target, located in the 30000 block of Haun Road. The massive fire caused an estimated $11.3 million in damages. 

After the blaze was contained and investigators were able to survey the scene, they determined that it had indeed been caused by arson. 

During the course of a two-week investigation, Cal Fire peace officers were able to successfully identify a suspect allegedly connected to the incident. 

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, locating evidence that linked the suspect, now identified as Abel Arizmendi, to the arson. 

He has been charged with: 

  • aggravated arson, 
  • arson to a structure, 
  • arson to property, 
  • arson by use of an incendiary device, 
  • arson during a state of emergency, 
  • robbery by force or fear,
  • repossession of a stolen vehicle,
  • fraudulent use of a credit card,
  • possession of stolen property,.

As they continue to investigate the incident, authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 943-4970.

