Arson suspect arrested in Menifee for allegedly starting fire at Target

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly started a fire at a Target store located in Menifee, causing millions of dollars worth of damage to the business in January.

According to a report from Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department, the initial fire broke out on Jan. 22 at around 7:30 a.m. Crews responded to the scene of the Target, located in the 30000 block of Haun Road. The massive fire caused an estimated $11.3 million in damages.

After the blaze was contained and investigators were able to survey the scene, they determined that it had indeed been caused by arson.

During the course of a two-week investigation, Cal Fire peace officers were able to successfully identify a suspect allegedly connected to the incident.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, locating evidence that linked the suspect, now identified as Abel Arizmendi, to the arson.

He has been charged with:

aggravated arson,

arson to a structure,

arson to property,

arson by use of an incendiary device,

arson during a state of emergency,

robbery by force or fear,

repossession of a stolen vehicle,

fraudulent use of a credit card,

possession of stolen property,.

As they continue to investigate the incident, authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 943-4970.