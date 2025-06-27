Arson suspect arrested after fighting with Menifee police

A 29-year-old arson suspect was arrested after allegedly starting a series of fires in Menifee on Thursday before he also tried to fight police.

According to the Menifee Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Menifee Countryside Marketplace, which is located south of Newport Road and the I-215 Freeway, after learning of a person who was walking behind businesses and starting fires in trash receptacles.

Officers also say that the suspect, who has been identified as 29-year-old Jordan Taykeion, allegedly set a fire in the Paloma Wash, which burned several acres in an area adjacent to the freeway.

"Reporting parties were able to describe an individual they witnessed leaving the Marketplace fire with a lighter in hand before the second fire began," police said.

When they approached him to detain him, there was a "brief struggle," according to officers. He was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer. It's unclear what other charges he may face.

No injuries were reported in the incident and all of the fires were quickly extinguished by Riverside County crews.

A Cal Fire investigator was called to investigate the fires, police said.