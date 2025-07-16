Arrest made in West Hollywood hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

Authorities say they've located and arrested a driver suspected of hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Hollywood before fleeing the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Douglas Morton Adams was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of hit and run causing death. Authorities credited witnesses and community tipsters for identifying Adams' vehicle, leading to his arrest.

Adams is accused of hitting a bicyclist, later identified as Blake Ackerman, around 9:47 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Gardner Street. LASD said Ackerman was transported to a local hospital following the collision, where he later died.

Adams allegedly fled the scene by driving westbound on Fountain.

Blake Ackerman was an associate at Morgan Lewis, according to the law firm's website. The firm said he was a graduate of the University of Southern California and earned his JD from Loyola Law School.

"Blake was an exceptional person with a contagious smile and personality—a bright rising star, full of life and positivity," the firm said. "Our entire Morgan Lewis community is holding Blake and his loved ones in our thoughts and hearts during this incredibly difficult time. We will miss and remember him."