Arrest made in deadly San Bernardino stabbing

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in San Bernardino last week.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North F Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, May 19 after receiving reports of an assault in the area, according to a press release from San Bernardino police.

"Upon arrival, patrol officers located an unresponsive male victim suffering from a stab wound," the release said. "Paramedics were dispatched and transported the victim to a local hospital. He was subsequently pronounced deceased."

The victim has not yet been identified.

While investigating the incident, detectives determined that the suspect, 37-year-old Roddssean Mcclaren, fled the city on a Metrolink train to Bakersfield.

Mcclaren and his girlfriend, both of whom police say are homeless, were located in Bakersfield on May 23, where he was arrested.

Investigators say that he was on parole for assault with a deadly weapon and that he has a violent criminal history.

As their probe continues, they ask for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (909) 384-5619.