Arrest made in attempted robbery, shooting in Melrose District; Two suspects still at large

Los Angeles Police Department officers have arrested one of the three suspects they were searching for wanted in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that took place in the Melrose District on April 10.

Jamario Kevin Ray LAPD

Jamario Kevin Ray, 22, was arrested Monday at around 4 p.m. and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Ray had a prior warrant for parole violation at the time of his arrest, and was being held without bail.

Officers are also searching for two additional suspects, one of which has been described as a Black male in his 20s, who stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds.

A description on the third suspect was not immediately available.

The original incident unfolded on April 10, when a man exited a clothing store on Melrose Avenue at around 6 p.m.

At the same time, a group of men - the suspects - are said to have walked out of an alleyway near the store. The victim, who was "wearing an expensive watch" felt that they were looking at him in a way that worried him, as detailed by LAPD's press release on the arrest.

He ran to the back of the store where the men chased him and fired several rounds in his direction.

No one was struck by any gunfire in the incident, but the three men fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle driven by the third suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Detective Alonzo and Detective Mrakich at (213) 486-6840.