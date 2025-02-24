Army Corps of Engineers clarifies tree removal in Altadena

As part of the wildfire debris cleanup, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began removing damaged trees that pose a risk to public safety in Altadena.

After concerns from residents, the head of the USACE's cleanup, Col. Sonny Avichal, emphasized that certified arborists will assess the trees based on their canopy and root damage, fall zones and the likelihood of death within death within five years.

"We recognize the value trees have in the Altadena community and that we must take a balanced approach that errs on the side of preserving trees as much as possible," said Avichal.

The clarification came after residents were concerned that they would lose the historic trees that provide shade and serve as homes for local wildlife.

Diagram showing how the Army Corps of Engineers will mark hazardous trees. USACE

"The trees being the last thing here, it makes them so much more important," Altadena resident Bonnie Schindler said. "I don't want to have to fight for them, but I will."

Schindler hopes to preserve many of her massive century-old trees after her arborist determined several were not severely damaged and would survive.

The USACE said they will conduct walkthroughs with homeowners and must receive signed consent before removing any tree from their private property. Owners can also indicate on their Right of Entry forms that they want their trees to remain untouched.

"I was assured that property owners would be given at least five days' advance notice before debris removal begins, along with the opportunity to understand whether a tree on their property has been deemed unsafe or requires removal," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

The trees deemed hazardous by USACE's arborists will be marked with a unique barcode and three blue dots.