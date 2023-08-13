Armed suspect taken into custody after police shooting, hours-long barricade in Koreatown
Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting in Koreatown.
The incident was initially reported around 9:20 p.m. Saturday as a man armed with a rifle on Kenmore Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.
From there, officers responded and observed a man in his 30s armed with a rifle. Officers then tried to make contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect took off on foot when another officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck with gunfire in the leg.
He then barricaded himself under a stairwell on 7th Street and Vermont Avenue. SWAT officers responded.
However, the man refused to surrender, prompting an hours-long barricade that ended several hours later when the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. His current condition was unknown.
The incident remains under investigation and the surrounding area continues to be closed as a result.
