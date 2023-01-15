Armed suspect critically wounded after being shot by police in San Bernardino

San Bernardino man in critical condition after being shot by police on Friday

An allegedly armed suspect remains in critical condition on Saturday after being shot by police in San Bernardino.

Daniel Felix. San Bernardino Police Department

The incident unfolded at around 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, when San Bernardino Police Department officers were in the area of the 1300 block of Oregon Street to conduct a "follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang," according to a press release.

During the investigation, officers claim to have spotted the suspect, 47-year-old Daniel Felix, "armed with a handgun based on his body language." After seeing the officers, the suspect reportedly ran towards an RV trailer on the property while "pulling a handgun from his clothing."

The release states that as the suspect was fleeing from officers, who pursued on foot, he "looked back towards officers and moved the gun in a motion that appeared he might use it against the officers."

"Believing they were going to be shot, one of the officers fired their duty weapon at Felix," the release says. "He was hit by gunfire and fell to the ground."

Officers recovered the handgun from the scene, as well as a concealed knife in Felix's possession.

Felix was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition on Saturday.

When he is cleared, officers plan to charge Felix with the attempted murder of a police officer, amongst several other felony charges.

Police noted that Felix has an extensive criminal history that spans over the last two decades, including "numerous gun and felony assaults with a deadly weapon." They said that he was arrested in 2021 for felony assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury, which remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4935.