Armed suspect arrested after holding person hostage during robbery in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

Police arrested an armed man who allegedly held someone hostage during a robbery attempt in Long Beach on Tuesday. 

The incident began at around 4 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Ocean Boulevard for reports of a robbery in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

Upon arrival, detectives determined that the suspect had reportedly gotten into another person's car with what appeared to be a firearm, briefly holding the driver against his will, according to the LBPD statement. 

SkyCal flew over the scene, where more several patrol cars could be seen in the area as the investigation continued. 

Police say that the suspect was taken into custody shortly after they arrived. 

No injuries have been reported.

Detectives are working to determine what motivated the suspect to hold the victim hostage.

A replica firearm was recovered during the arrest, police said. 

No further information was provided.

