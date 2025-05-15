Watch CBS News
Armed security guard allegedly shoots at suspects during attempted break-in at Sawtelle business

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
An armed security guard allegedly shot at suspects during an attempted break-in at a business in Sawtelle Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they are looking for an unknown number of suspects who attempted to break into a business near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.

Officers responded around 4:26 a.m. and found an armed security guard who shot at the suspects. An unknown number of suspects fled before police arrived.

The LAPD is handling the incident as a shooting investigation. 

