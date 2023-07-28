Armed robbery caught on camera at Mid-City restaurant; police arrest 2 suspects

Los Angeles police announced the arrest of two suspects who were caught on camera during a violent robbery at a Mid-City restaurant on Sunday.

The brazen incident happened back on July 23, at around 1 p.m., when the two suspects can be seen approaching a woman sitting at one of the tables in the restaurant, which is located in the 1800 block of S. La Brea Avenue.

One of the suspects then attempts to grab the woman's necklace, but a group of friends she is sitting with intervene and begin to fight themoff.

As the struggle ensues, and other restaurant-goers begin to flee from the restaurant, the second suspect can be seen pulling an "assault rifle type of weapon" from his waistband, pointing it at the woman wearing the necklace and group she's with.

Both the group of victims and both of the suspects had fled from the restaurant before LAPD officers arrived, but thanks to the surveillance footage from the restaurant and a preliminary investigation, they were able to identify both suspects.

On Tuesday, police were able to locate and take both suspects, 22-year-old Dean McKoy and a 17-year-old male, into custody. They were both booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

McKoy's bail was set at $50,000 according to LAPD, who said he was also placed on parole hold.

No further information was provided on the juvenile's identity due to his age.

As they continue to investigate the case and work to determine if the suspects are connected to any other similar crimes in the area, LAPD asks ayone with additional information on the assault was asked to contact investigators at (213) 922-8269.