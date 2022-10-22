Armed robbers burglarize restaurant off Pico Bouelvard

Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday.

At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.

It's unclear at this moment if any of the victims were injured.

Editorial note: It was originally reported by CBSLA that the armed burglary took place at the Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles located off Pico. However, the exact name of the restaurant hit by the armed suspects has not been confirmed by LAPD.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.