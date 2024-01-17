Armed domestic violence suspect barricaded inside Compton home

An armed domestic violence suspect is barricaded inside of a Compton home, prompting an hours-long standoff with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

The barricade began at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at a home in the 400 block of N. Rose Avenue, when deputies were dispatched to area, according to a statement from LASD.

It remains unclear why the suspect barricaded in the first place.

With SkyCal overhead, personnel from LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau could be seen outside of the two-story home.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LASD at (310) 605-6500.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.