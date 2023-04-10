Arlington Heights apartment fire burns one unit

A fire was burning inside one unit on the second floor of a three-story garden-style apartment building on the 1730 block of Crenshaw Boulevard. KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in the Arlington Heights neighborhood at 4:26 a.m. Monday.

Thirty firefighters fought the blaze for about 15 minutes to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.