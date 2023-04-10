Watch CBS News
Arlington Heights apartment fire burns one unit

A fire was burning inside one unit on the second floor of a three-story garden-style apartment building on the 1730 block of Crenshaw Boulevard. KCAL News

Los Angeles firefighters responded to an apartment building fire in the Arlington Heights neighborhood at 4:26 a.m. Monday.

The fire was burning inside one unit on the second floor of a three-story garden-style apartment building on the 1730 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Thirty firefighters fought the blaze for about 15 minutes to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

April 10, 2023

