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LAPD detectives investigating 23-year-old man's fatal stabbing in Arleta as a "justifiable homicide"

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Los Angeles Police Department detectives are investigating a 23-year-old man's death in Arleta on Saturday morning as a "justifiable homicide."

Officers were called to the 9220 block of Nagle Avenue at around 3:35 a.m. for an "ambulance cutting," according to a news release shared on social media. 

"The 911 caller stated that she stabbed her ex-boyfriend with a knife after he broke into her home through a window and physically assaulted her," the release said. 

The man, identified as 23-year-old Ruben Valle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, police said.

"Detectives are investigating this as a justifiable homicide and believe this to be an isolated incident," police said.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with evidence of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the release. 

As the investigation continues, anyone with more information is urged to contact the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division, Valley Section Detectives Lopez or Simonyan at 818-374-9550.

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