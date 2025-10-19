LAPD investigation underway after Arleta man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

Los Angeles police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Arleta early Sunday morning.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. while a pedestrian was walking on the road near Arleta Avenue and Wentworth Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers said in a news release.

They say that the pedestrian, only identified as a 57-year-old Arleta man, was struck by a 2007-08 silver Honda Civic that was driving north on Arleta Avenue.

"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid as required by law," the release said. "The vehicle was last seen going northbound on Arleta Avenue."

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, police said.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect, as with all deadly hit-and-run crashes that happen in Los Angeles.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 644-8116.