Arcadia Police seeking assistance in locating suspect wanted in string of thefts from vehicles

Arcadia Police Department detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a woman wanted in connection with a string of thefts from vehicles that occurred between March 29 and April 13.

The thefts are said to have occurred at carports on both the 1100 block of Fairview Avenue and the 700 block of Southview Road in Arcadia during the two-week span, taking place during the day and at night.

Authorities detailed that the suspect is believed to be a White female between her mid-20s and 40s with long brown hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Arcadia Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 574-5183.