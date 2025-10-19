Burglars steal jewelry and cash after tunneling through wall of Arcadia jewelry store, police say

Arcadia police are searching for a group of burglars who tunneled through the wall of a jewelry store before taking off with jewelry and cash on Saturday.

Officers learned of the incident at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning when they were called to the L & Z Jewelry store in 1000 block of S. Baldwin Avenue for reports of a commercial burglary, according to a news release from the Arcadia Police Department.

They determined that the burglary happened sometime between 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

"Unknown suspect(s) accessed the roof of an adjacent vacant business, forced entry into that business, and then tunneled into the jewelry store's safe room," APD's release said. "Once in the safe room, the suspect(s) stole various pieces of jewelry and U.S. currency."

Investigators haven't yet provided any details on the suspects involved in the burglary as their investigation continues. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact them at (626) 574-5151.