Meet "Meatloaf," the 200-pound rescued sea turtle at Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach Aquarium officials are asking the public to help raise funding for Meatloaf, a 200-pound sea turtle that was rescued from the San Gabriel River in January.

In a news release shared by the aquarium, visitors were invited to see the large turtle in person at their new sea turtle rehabilitation area starting on Wednesday, April 8.

"One of the largest sea turtles rescued by the Aquarium of the Pacific is making a splash in the new sea turtle rehabilitation area," the release said. "Visitors to the Aquarium can now see Meatloaf, a more than two-hundred-pound green sea turtle as she goes through rehabilitation with the goal of release to the wild."

Meatloaf, the green sea turtle being rehabilitated at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Aquarium of the Pacific

Officials said that Meatloaf was found on Jan. 14, 2026 trapped in fishing line and rope and tethered to debris in the San Gabriel River. She was rescued by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration personnel and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the release said. She was then transferred to the aquarium for medical evaluation and care because of their "expertise in treating and releasing stranded and injured sea turtles."

The rescue took place as the Aquarium of the Pacific's Southern California Sea Turtle Monitoring community science program was ongoing, officials said. The event sees a weekly gathering of volunteers who analyze monthly field data on green sea turtles seen in the San Gabriel River. When volunteers spotted Meatloaf, they reached out to NOAA and then stood watch over the turtle to ensure her safety until she could be saved.

"The entangled line severely damaged a front flipper, cutting off blood supply. We have been doing all we can, including surgery to try and save the flipper. It is showing some early promising signs of healing," said a statement from Dr. Lance Adams, the Aquarium of the Pacific's director of veterinary services.

The sea turtle rehabilitation area opened in January, allowing the aquarium to double its capacity for caring for stranded, sick or injured sea turtles, the release said. The area includes a nearly 4,000-gallon rehabilitation pool and an audio-visual display where visitors can learn more about the organization's rescue efforts.

The Aquarium of the Pacific has a decades-long history of caring for Southern California's rehabilitating sea turtle population. Species include green, olive ridley and loggerhead sea turtles.

"One rescue is never the last," the release said. "The Aquarium is asking for the public's help to fund the specialized medical care needed for Meatloaf to recover and be deemed ready to be released back to the wild. Donations to the Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Program support expert care, critical surgeries, and rehabilitation for Meatloaf and future rescued turtles."