Another week of rain, snow coming to Southern California

Another in a series of storms will hit the Southland this week, with rain arriving as early as Sunday and intensifying Monday through Wednesday, forecasters said Saturday.

The weather system will also bring colder temperatures to the area, with daytime highs dropping into the low 60s on Monday and the mid-50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area late Saturday into Sunday, then a stronger storm system will likely bring heavier rain Monday through Wednesday, the NWS said.

Rainfall totals for Tuesday through Wednesday are expected to be 1 to 2 inches across the coasts and valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Snow levels will start out at about 5,000 feet but will quickly fall to 4,000 feet Tuesday afternoon and then to 3,000 feet Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning -- low enough to bring accumulating snow to the major mountain passes. The weather service said 2 inches of snow is possible with this system.

Strong and possibly damaging winds will accompany this storm on Tuesday as well. Dry weather should return by the end of the week, and a warming trend is expected as well.