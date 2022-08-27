Another suspect arrested in robbery of group followed from Hollywood strip club

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Compton, who they say was one of six suspects accused of robbing three men after they left a Hollywood area strip club in July.

24-year-old Deantone Guillory of Compton LAPD

Detectives arrested Deantone Guillory on Friday while he was in court on an unrelated case.

According to the LAPD, three men left the Crazy Girls adult entertainment club in Hollywood at about 4:10 a.m. on July 6, and stopped at a gas station in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue. That's when half a dozen people emerged from two vehicles in the alley behind the gas station and swarmed the three men. Two of the suspects pointed handguns at the trio, before taking their jewelry, money, and phones.

(credit: LAPD)

Michael Isiah Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento, were arrested Monday in connection with the robbery. A search warrant served at a Hollywood apartment connected to the two men turned up two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash.

Both Moore and Bonton were out on bail for gun charges at the time of their arrests, according to the LAPD. Moore's bail has been set at $230,000, while Bonton is being held on $175,000. A court date for either man has not yet been set, according to Los Angeles County jail records.

Police said Guillory was also out on bail for four different arrests, three arrests for unlawfully possessing firearms and an unrelated robbery.

Three other suspects involved in the robbery are still on the loose and have yet to be identified.