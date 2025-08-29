Another round of heat expected this Labor Day weekend

Another round of heat expected in Southern California this Labor Day weekend

After enduring a heat wave last week, Southern California is expecting another round of hot weather this Labor Day weekend.

While it's not expected to be as intense as last week, KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert to help families prepare for the holiday. The alert will be for communities in the deserts, the Inland Empire, the inland valleys, as well as the inland areas of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The hottest days will be Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but Southern California will start to feel the heat on Saturday.

Temperatures in the warmer parts of the valleys could get as high as 105 degrees. In much of LA and Orange counties, temperatures will be around 90-95 degrees.

The Inland Empire and high deserts can expect temperatures in the lower 100s.

Meteorologists also expect an elevated fire danger during the weekend, with a chance of monsoonal thunderstorms in the deserts and mountains beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average until Wednesday.

The weather could elevate the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.