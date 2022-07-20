Another horse dies during a training accident at Los Alamitos

Another horse has died from a training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course marking the seventh horse to die at the Cypress track this year.

According to the California Horse Racing Board, 2-year-old filly One More Fly died on Saturday. Her fatal injury was listed as musculoskeletal, but no further information was available.

The track took a series of steps aimed at improving safety after four horses died in an 11-day span earlier this year.

The California Horse Racing Board said the Cypress track consulted with a racing-surface expert to determine if the track surface is a contributing factor to recent injuries

According to the CHRB, Los Alamitos has eliminated the use of "high toe grabs" -- similar to cleats worn by football players to give them better traction on turf -- on rear horseshoes. The track also eliminated the "breaking bar" in quarter-horse races. The bar is similar to a starting block in track meets, adding traction at the start of a race.

Last year, the track was placed on probation after 11 horses died at the track.

The track was also placed on probation in 2020 when at least 20 horses died after suffering racing or training injuries.