Anonymous tips wanted after 5 people are wounded in shooting at party in SD County

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate a shooting in San Diego County that led to injuries to five people over the weekend.

The shooting unfolded after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of Ildica Street in Spring Valley during a birthday celebration. There, witnesses told deputies they suddenly heard gunshots coming from the backyard of the home.

Deputies from multiple agencies responded to the frantic scene and began first aid on the shooting victims. In total, 2 women and three men were wounded with injuries ranging from minor to critical. In addition, two minors were treated for burn injuries from fireworks.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an "isolated incident" but remains under investigation. Those with information or photos or video were urged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

"You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest," deputies said in a news release.