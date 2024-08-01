Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season

Angels star Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, ending another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP.

Trout said Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday.

"After months of hard work, I was devastated (Wednesday) when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again — ending my hopes of returning this season," Trout posted.

"Playing and competing is a huge part of my life. This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many, but believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger."

Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season for the Angels, who are fourth in the AL West with little chance at a playoff berth.

"It's unfortunate what has happened again, but no doubt he has a chance to get that leg extremely well and he doesn't have to have anything on his mind but getting ready for February," Angels manager Ron Washington said.

The AL MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019 and an 11-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Trout has been limited by a series of injuries over the past four years. He hasn't played more than 119 games in any of the past five seasons. He was limited to 36 games in 2021 and 82 last year.

"He's devastated," Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters. "I was, too, to be honest with you. I'm not the emotional type but being in the room and hearing the news with him was tough. Nobody wants to play more. Nobody cares about this building, this fan base, this team more than he does."

Trout is making $37.1 million in the sixth year of a 12-year, $426.5 million contract and will earn that salary in each of the next six seasons.

"He's gonna come back next year, win the MVP, hit 70 home runs," Minasian said. "Book it."

The Angels were 10-18 to open the season with Trout, then went 10-17 in May, their first full month without him. The club went 15-11 in June, when outfielder Jo Adell hit seven home runs. Young players including Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel and Logan O'Hoppe have been productive, even as the team slipped to 11-14 in July.

"It we had (Trout) on the field, (Anthony) Rendon on the field and (Brandon) Drury on the field it would have made a big difference," Washington said. "But we had an opportunity to watch our kids grow and I have been very impressed with that group."