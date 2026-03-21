Angels release pitcher Hunter Strickland and utilityman Chris Taylor from minor league contracts

The Los Angeles Angels released right-handed pitcher Hunter Strickland and utilityman Chris Taylor from their minor league contracts on Saturday.

Taylor, 35, hit .186 with a .256 on-base percentage, two homers, 12 RBIs and two steals in a combined 58 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels last season.

He has batted .248 with a .327 on-base percentage, 110 homers and 443 RBIs in a 12-year career in the majors. Taylor made the NL All-Star team while playing for the Dodgers in 2021.

Strickland, 37, went 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA and one save in 19 relief appearances for the Angels last season. He has a 26-25 record with a 3.39 ERA and 30 saves in 499 career major league appearances, all in relief.