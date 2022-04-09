Angels release Justin Upton days after being designated for assignment

Just six days after he was designated for assignment, Justin Upton is a free agent.

The outfielder was heading into what would have been his fifth season with the Angels before the assignment, but now he will be free to sign with any of the other MLB franchises should they express interested. With the implementation of the universal designated hitter, Upton should garner some interest from teams looking to add a plus-bat off the bench.

Upton, 34, once showed immense talent on the diamond, but a slew of injuries has hampered the latter days of his playing career - allowing him to play in just 194 games over the last three seasons.

He will receive the entire $28 million he was owed by the Angels for the final year of the contract signed in 2017 for a grand total of $106 million.

Prior to his release, Upton was having an impressive Spring Training, hitting .333 with three homers, 11 RBIs and three walks in 19 plate appearances.

This is the second-straight season in which the Halos have released an aging-veteran who was owed a mound of cash, after doing the same with Albert Pujols on May 6, 2021. He promptly signed with the cross-highway Dodgers.

In 15 MLB seasons, Upton, the former No.1 overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, has collected 1,748 hits, 324 homers and 1,000 RBIs to the tune of a .262/.343/.471 slash line. He also has 151 career stolen bases. He is a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger Award recipient.