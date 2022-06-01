Angels release Austin Romine

The Los Angeles Angels have released veteran catcher Austin Romine.

He appeared in just eight games in 2022, reaching bace twice on a pair of hits in nine plate appearances.

Romine reportedly triggered an opt-out clause in the minor league deal he signed with the Halos in March, according to Sam Blum of the Athletic.

His lone stint in the bigs this year came as a result of a variety of issues to current Angels backstops Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki, but with their return to the team he was optioned back to Triple-A, where he was hitting .273 with one home run in 10 games.

An 11-year veteran, Romine returns to the free agent market once again.

In those years since reaching the bigs, he is a career .238 hitter with 28 homers and 157 runs driven in. He's played with the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs in that span.

Romine is also the son of former MLB outfielder Kevin Romine, and brother of former MLB infielder Andrew Romine.