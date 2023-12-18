Angela "Blac Chyna" White: Java with Jamie

Most of the world knows Blac Chyna as a model, TV personality and socialite, but now she wants to be known for her authentic self and she is starting by switching back to her real name "Angela White."

In this week's Java with Jamie, White dishes on her self-transformation journey and newest business ventures.

White talked about a new salon she opened in Encino called "HeartsPure" and hopes her story will inspire other women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

She is also focusing on the positive relationships in her life including her boyfriend, Derrick Milan, who is a five-time Grammy award winner.

The 35-year-old recently marked her first full year of being sober, after being baptized, and said spirituality has become a focus in her life and she believes it led her to romance with Milan.

"It's a beautiful thing. I feel like God is putting people in my life that is going to help me continue to stay on the right path and that's just really what it's about," said White.

White continued to say she wants people in her life that will uplift her and hold her accountable.

Any advice for other women who may be struggling right now?

"The biggest thing is we must hold ourselves accountable, nobody can tell you what to do as an adult. You should know what is right and what is wrong and start taking accountability for your actions," White said.

She continued to say sitting with yourself in solitude and being along helps you rediscover things.