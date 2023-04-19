Angel City Football Club facing off against team of inmates in support of lower recidivism rates

Angel City Football Club is set to face off against a team of incarcerated members of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood in a friendly game supporting lower recidivism rates.

"Over the last five years, we've seen first-hand the positive impact soccer can have on individuals and communities, especially for people who feel there is little hope," said Hilton Freund, the CEO of the Twinning Project, a United Kingdom-based organization that orchestrates matches between professional soccer teams and inmates for their sports-based intervention efforts. "By helping women in custody learn new skills and build confidence, we can help them create a better future for themselves once they leave jail."

The Twinning Project launched in London back in 2018, and since then has delivered hundreds of coaching and refereeing courses for men's, women's and young offender's prisons throughout the United Kingdom.

Tuesday's game is the first Los Angeles-based initiative.

With the match, the project is hoping to show that encouraging participation in sports can have an impact on the physical and mental health of incarcerated individuals, teaching tangible life skills, confidence and improved well-being.

"For our incarcerated population, this can fundamentally change the trajectory of their lives and build a solid foundation for successful community re-entry," according to the organization.

Angel City's first team coaches and other local sports professionals will deliver a course over the next six weeks at the Lynwood detention facility, with the club hosting three groups of 16 women each.

Angel City FC is the latest expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League, beginning play in 2022. The club has several high profile owners, including Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Jennifer Garner, Candace Parker, Abby Wambach, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and Christina Aguilera.